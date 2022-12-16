Hodges leads Eastern Illinois against IUPUI after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-9) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-8, 0-2 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Kinyon Hodges scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 79-75 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Jaguars are 2-0 on their home court. IUPUI is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for IUPUI.

Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Hodges is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

