NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Sean Hoehn had 18 points to lead five Sacred Heart players in double figures as the Pioneers defeated Central Connecticut 80-66 on Saturday. E.J. Anosike and Kinnon LaRose added 13 points apiece for the Pioneers. Koreem Ozier and Zach Radz chipped in 12 points each. Anosike also had eight rebounds for the Pioneers, while LaRose posted eight rebounds.

Jamir Coleman had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Devils (11-18, 5-11 Northeast Conference), who have now lost four games in a row. Ian Krishnan added 15 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 73-61 on Jan. 5. Sacred Heart (13-16, 9-7) plays Robert Morris at home on Thursday. Central Connecticut plays Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Thursday.

