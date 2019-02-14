SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Sean Hoehn scored six of his 33 points in the last 12 seconds to help Sacred Heart edge Bryant 105-104 on Thursday night.

Adam Grant matched a career high with 32 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Hoehn’s layup tied the game at 98 with 11.1 seconds to play, and he added two free throws following a technical foul on Bryant coach Jared Grasso. Hoehn made two more free throws to keep it a four-point lead with three seconds left before Grant hit a 3-pointer to end it.

Hoehn made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Kinnon LaRose added 19 points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart (12-14, 8-5 Northeast Conference). Cameron Parker had 15 points.

Koreem Ozier was held to only five points despite entering the matchup as the Pioneers’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Sacred Heart scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (2-0), while it was the first game in which Bryant reached the 100-point mark.

Sacred Heart posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

After falling behind 54-48 at halftime, Sacred Heart outscored Bryant 57-50 in the second half to earn the 1-point victory. The Bulldogs’ 54 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Grant added seven assists in the losing effort for the hosts, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Sabastian Townes had 27 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (8-16, 5-8). Joe Kasperzyk added 13 points.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Sacred Heart defeated Bryant 98-70 on Jan. 12. Sacred Heart takes on Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday. Bryant faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.