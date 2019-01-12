ELON, N.C. — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 21 points, Eli Pemberton had 13 of his 15 in the second half and Hofstra rallied to beat Elon 74-71 on Saturday night to win its 12th straight game and remain unbeaten in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Tyler Seibring opened the second half with a basket to give Elon a 10-point lead but Jalen Ray gave the Pride its first lead of the half with a 3-pointer with under 11 minutes left and put Hofstra in front for good with another from the arc just over a minute later.

Hofstra built an eight-point lead before the Phoenix (5-14, 1-5) got within one twice, the final time with 11.6 seconds left. But Wright-Foreman made two free throws and Seibring’s 3-point try hit the front iron as time expired.

Jacquil Taylor added 13 points for Hofstra.

Seibring scored 25 points with four 3-pointers for Elon.

Hofstra has the nation’s third-longest current win streak behind Michigan (16) and Virginia (15).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.