Hofstra defeats UNC Wilmington 70-46

Thomas also had seven rebounds for the Pride (13-8, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Aaron Estrada scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 18, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and four steals. Warren Williams shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Hofstra got a team-high nine points across the first half from Thomas, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 30-30. Hofstra took the lead for what would be the final time on Estrada’s layup with 19:02 left in the contest. His team would outscore UNC Wilmington by 24 points in the final half.