Hofstra faces UMass

UMass Minutemen (7-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (6-4) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride face the UMass Minutemen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pride have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Hofstra allows 74.0 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Minutemen have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. UMass is third in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Martin averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Hofstra.

T.J. Weeks is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 9.6 points. Matt Cross is averaging 10.8 points for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

