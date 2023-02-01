Towson Tigers (16-7, 8-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (15-8, 8-2 CAA)Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Hofstra Pride after Cameron Holden scored 24 points in Towson's 92-73 win over the William & Mary Tribe.The Pride are 6-1 on their home court. Hofstra has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Tigers have gone 8-2 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 7.5.TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.