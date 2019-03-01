Hofstra (24-6, 14-3) vs. Delaware (16-14, 8-9)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its fourth straight win over Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware’s last win at home against the Pride came on Jan. 8, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 79 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Wright-Foreman has connected on 43.8 percent of the 224 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 32 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pride have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three outings while Hofstra has assists on 53 of 93 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has recorded a turnover on only 14 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Delaware defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

