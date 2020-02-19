LEADING THE WAY: Drexel’s Camren Wynter has averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 5.2 assists while James Butler has put up 13 points and 11.7 rebounds. For the Pride, Desure Buie has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals while Eli Pemberton has put up 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wynter has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Pride are 4-7 when scoring any fewer than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Drexel has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.3 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com