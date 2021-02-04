SUPER SENIORS: Drexel’s Camren Wynter, James Butler and Zach Walton have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Dragons points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pride have allowed only 70.1 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Hofstra is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Pride are 6-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dragons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Pride. Hofstra has 43 assists on 90 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Drexel has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Drexel has held opposing teams to 64.9 points per game, the lowest figure among all CAA teams.

