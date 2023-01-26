Hofstra plays Elon following Thomas' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-18, 0-7 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -10; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Elon Phoenix after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 70-46 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Phoenix are 2-6 on their home court. Elon is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pride are 6-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 5.3.

The Phoenix and Pride meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

Estrada is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

