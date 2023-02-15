Hofstra plays Hampton following Estrada's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 3-11 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (20-8, 13-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Hampton Pirates after Aaron Estrada scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 66-52 win against the Drexel Dragons. The Pride are 9-1 on their home court. Hofstra ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Estrada leads the Pride with 5.5 boards.

The Pirates are 3-11 in conference games. Hampton gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

