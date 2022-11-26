Hofstra plays UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (4-2) Laval, Quebec; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -1; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Hofstra Pride square off in Laval, Quebec. The Pride have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Darlinstone Dubar averaging 4.7.

The Spartans are 3-2 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is shooting 51.6% and averaging 21.3 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Hofstra.

Keyshaun Langley is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article