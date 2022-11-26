Hofstra plays UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (4-2)
The Spartans are 3-2 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 14.2 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 4.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is shooting 51.6% and averaging 21.3 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Hofstra.
Keyshaun Langley is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.
