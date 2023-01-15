Hofstra puts road win streak on the line against Towson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (12-7, 5-1 CAA) at Towson Tigers (11-7, 3-2 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Monday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hits the road against Towson aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Tigers are 4-2 in home games. Towson is the top team in the CAA with 13.9 assists per game led by Cameron Holden averaging 4.7.

The Pride have gone 5-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is the top team in the CAA shooting 37.0% from deep. Tyler Thomas leads the Pride shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Aaron Estrada is scoring 20.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

