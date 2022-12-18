Hofstra takes on South Florida on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (6-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-6) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra aims to break its three-game skid with a victory against South Florida. The Bulls are 3-4 on their home court. South Florida is seventh in the AAC shooting 31.9% from deep, led by Sam Hines Jr. shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Pride are 2-3 on the road. Hofstra averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 14.6 points for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

