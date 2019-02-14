CHARLESTON, S.C. — Justin Wright-Foreman had 30 points to lead Hofstra to a 99-95 win over College of Charleston on Thursday night. Wright-Foreman was outscored by the Cougars’ Grant Riller, who had a career-high 43 points.

Eli Pemberton had 25 points and seven rebounds for Hofstra (22-4, 12-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Tareq Coburn added 14 points.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Hofstra scored 56 second-half points, a season best for the visiting team, while the 60 second-half points for College of Charleston were the best of the season for the home team.

The Cougars’ Riller added six assists in the losing effort for the hosts, whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Jarrell Brantley had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (20-7, 9-5). Brevin Galloway added 11 points.

The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Hofstra defeated College of Charleston 86-72 on Jan. 19. Hofstra takes on UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday. College of Charleston matches up against Northeastern at home on Saturday.

