RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Tareq Coburn scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Desure Buie had 18 points, six assists and three steals and Hofstra beat Manhattan 80-50 on Monday night for its fifth straight victory.

It’s Hofstra’s first win streak of at least five games since an eight-game stretch late in the 2015-16 season. The Pride also won their first game in the series, trailing 42-23 all-time, since the 2010-11 campaign.

Justin Wright-Foreman, averaging 26.9 points per game, added 14 points for Hofstra (8-3). He has scored in double figures in 64 straight games — the second longest active streak in the nation. Coburn, a junior coming off a career-high 19 points in his first career start, had his second career double-double. Eli Pemberton, averaging 16.3 points, had five points and five assists.

Hofstra led 35-24 at the break, allowing the second-fewest halftime points by an opponent this season.

Ebube Ebube and freshman Warren Williams each scored 10 points for Manhattan (2-7), which has lost four straight games. Pauly Paulicap, leading the Jaspers with 13 points a game, had two points.

