Hofstra visits Delaware following Dubar's 23-point game

Hofstra Pride (7-6) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-5) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Darlinstone Dubar scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 96-48 win over the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-2 at home. Delaware is fifth in the CAA with 12.7 assists per game led by Jyare Davis averaging 3.5.

The Pride are 2-4 on the road. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Pride meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.3 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Aaron Estrada is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

