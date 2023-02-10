Hofstra visits Monmouth after Allen's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (18-8, 11-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-20, 4-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Hofstra Pride after Tahron Allen scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 61-54 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Hawks have gone 2-8 at home. Monmouth is 1-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pride are 11-2 against conference opponents. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Estrada is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

