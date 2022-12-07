Hofstra visits No. 4 Purdue following Edey's 31-point game

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 60.9% and averaging 23.3 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.4 points for Purdue.
Estrada is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.2 points for Hofstra.
