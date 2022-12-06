Hofstra visits No. 4 Purdue following Edey's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue plays the Hofstra Pride after Zach Edey scored 31 points in Purdue’s 89-70 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Boilermakers are 4-0 in home games. Purdue has a 6-0 record against teams above .500.

The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.4 points. Edey is shooting 60.9% and averaging 23.3 points for Purdue.

Aaron Estrada is shooting 52.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.2 points for Hofstra.

