Hofstra visits No. 4 Purdue following Edey's 31-point outing

Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Pride are 2-2 on the road. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.4 points. Edey is shooting 60.9% and averaging 23.3 points for Purdue.
Aaron Estrada is shooting 52.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.2 points for Hofstra.
