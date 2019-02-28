CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Skyler Hogan had 15 points to lead five Southeast Missouri players in double figures as the Redhawks beat Tennessee State 89-74 on Thursday night. Isaiah Gable added 14 points for the Redhawks. Jonathan Dalton chipped in 13, Sage Tolbert scored 10 and Ledarrius Brewer had 10.

Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for the Tigers (9-20, 6-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Tripp Davis added 13 points. Armani Chaney had 12 points.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 79-50 on Feb. 2. Southeast Missouri (10-20, 5-12) finishes out the regular season against Belmont at home on Saturday. Tennessee State finishes out the regular season against UT Martin on the road on Saturday.

