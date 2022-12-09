Hoggard and Michigan State host Brown

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Bears are 4-2 on the road. Brown ranks eighth in the Ivy League scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Malachi Ndur averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.4 points for Michigan State.
Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.8 points for Brown.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.