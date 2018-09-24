Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson is injured during the 2nd half of the game against Old Dominion University Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at ODU, at Old Dominion. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) (Associated Press)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson has a broken left fibula and will have surgery.

Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Monday. The coach says the surgery will take place Tuesday, but gave no timetable for how long Jackson will be sidelined.

Jackson, in his second season as the starter, was injured in the third quarter of the Hokies’ 49-35 loss at Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Redshirt junior Ryan Willis replaced him and was 9 for 18 for 131 yards with a touchdown pass.

