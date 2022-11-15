Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6.
Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spot in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.
Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against eachother the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12’s best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee’s 16th ranked team, on Saturday.
In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).
Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.
Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.
