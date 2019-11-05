The Raiders’ top three returning players — Gentry, Loudon Love and Bill Wampler — each played for roughly a half.

Darweshi Hunter had 35 points and six rebounds for the Marauders. Quinton Glaspie added 11 points. Central State was outrebounded 42-33 and shot 29 of 69 from the floor.

Wright State plays Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday.

