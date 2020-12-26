Amari Davis had 13 points for the Phoenix (0-7, 0-3). PJ Pipes added 11 points. Lucas Stieber had seven rebounds.
Green Bay has lost eight in a row — tied for the eighth longest active losing streak in the nation — dating to it season-ending loss to Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of last season’s Horizon League tournament
The teams play again Sunday at Wright State.
