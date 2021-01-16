Yahel Hill had 11 points for the Vikings (9-4, 9-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Torrey Patton added two points and 12 rebounds.
D’Moi Hodge, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).
The Raiders evened the season series against the Vikings with the win. Cleveland State defeated Wright St. 66-64 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.