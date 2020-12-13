Grant Basile had 12 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (2-1).
Trey Calvin, who led the Raiders in scoring coming into the contest with 16.0 points per game, had only 5 points. He shot 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).
Kaden Metheny had 15 points for the Falcons (4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points. Justin Turner had 13 points and six assists.
