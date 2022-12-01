Holden leads Towson against LIU after 24-point showing

Towson Tigers (7-1) at Long Island Sharks (1-5)
The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. Towson is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for LIU.
Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Holden is averaging 15.0 points for Towson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.