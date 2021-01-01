Jalen Moore had 14 points for the Golden Grizzlies (2-10, 2-3). Zion Young added 10 points. Daniel Oladapo had 10 rebounds.
Rashad Williams was held scoreless despite coming into the contest as the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 7).
