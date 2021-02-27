Jordan Skipper-Brown had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 6-14). Marvin Johnson added 17 points. He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Sammy Friday IV had seven rebounds.
The Skyhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. UT Martin defeated Eastern Illinois 51-41 on Jan. 28.
