HIGH POINT, N.C. — Devonnte Holland recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds and Radford defeated High Point 72-54 on Wednesday night.

The victory assures Radford (20-9, 12-3 Big South Conference) of at least a tie for the regular-season championship. The Highlanders play at second-place Campbell (11-4) on Saturday.

Ed Polite Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds for Radford. Carlik Jones added eight assists.

Jahaad Proctor had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (15-14, 8-7). Ricky Madison added 11 points. Jordan Whitehead had 10 rebounds.

The Highlanders improved to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Radford defeated High Point 69-66 on Feb. 9.

High Point finishes out the regular season against UNC-Asheville on the road on Saturday.

