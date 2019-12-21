The 92 points were a season best for High Point, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.
Sean Halloran had 13 points for the Crusaders. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. Quest Aldridge had 11 points.
High Point plays Campbell on the road next Saturday.
