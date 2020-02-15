Cedric Henderson Jr. had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (13-14, 4-11). Messiah Thompson added 11 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points.
The Highlanders improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels this season. Radford defeated Campbell 68-63 on Jan. 11. Radford faces UNC-Asheville at home on Thursday. Campbell faces Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday.
