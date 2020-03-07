Savage scored on a drive with 15:19 remaining to give the Hilltoppers the lead for good at 58-56. WKU could never break away by more than nine points as FIU (18-13, 9-9) scored 20 points off 16 turnovers, blocking six shots and making five steals.
Trejon Jacob led the Panthers with 18 points and Isaiah Banks added 17. Devon Andrews had 12 points.
Western Kentucky enters next week’s C-USA tournament as the No. 2 seed. FIU is the tournament fifth seed.
