Iran Bennett had 14 points and five blocks for the Thundering Herd (9-11, 3-4). Jarrod West and Marko Sarenac scored 10 points apiece.
The teams play again Saturday when Marshall visits WKU.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.