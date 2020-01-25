Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for the Thundering Herd (9-12, 3-5). Jarrod West added 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 15 points.
The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 64-60 last Wednesday. Western Kentucky faces Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday. Marshall faces Florida International on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.