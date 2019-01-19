BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 24 points and Jared Savage hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with just over three minutes left as Western Kentucky beat Florida Atlantic 72-66 on Saturday.

Savage’s shot began a 10-4 game-ending run as the Hilltoppers (9-9, 2-3 Conference USA) won after losing their three previous games by a total of five points.

Josh Anderson added 15 points, Lamonte Bearden 11 and Charles Bassey 10 with 11 rebounds and three blocks for Western Kentucky, which made 10 steals — three each by Savage and Hollingsworth — for a 13-6 edge on points off turnovers. Bassey’s three blocks gave him a school freshman season record of 45.

Xavian Stapleton made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Anthony Adger also scored 17 points for the Owls (11-8, 3-3).

FAU led 40-34 at halftime after making 10 3-pointers on 17 attempts but were only 4 of 13 from the arc thereafter.

