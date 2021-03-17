Bassey, the Conference USA player of the year, scored 10 of his 19 points in the final eight minutes and he grabbed 11 rebounds for his 17th double-double this season. Anderson and Luke Frampton added 10 points each.
The Hilltoppers (21-7) took the lead in the first half during a 15-3 run sparked by 10 of Hollingsworth’s 13 first-half points. Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers for an 11-point lead before the Gaels cut it to 38-31 at the break.
Kuhse scored 17 points with 11 assists for his second double-double of the season to lead the two-seed Gaels (14-10). Tass added 13 points and Ducas 11.
The three-seed Hilltoppers, the C-USA regular-season champs who lost an overtime tournament championship game to North Texas, will take on the winner of Friday’s Mississippi-Louisiana Tech game in a quarterfinal on March 25.
