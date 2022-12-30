Holmes and Dayton host Davidson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Davidson Wildcats after Daron Holmes scored 22 points in Dayton’s 69-57 victory over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Davidson is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Flyers are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 7.4.

The Wildcats and Flyers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Advertisement

Mustapha Amzil is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.8 points. Holmes is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article