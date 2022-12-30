Holmes and Dayton host Davidson

Dayton Flyers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 1-0 A-10)
The Flyers are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 7.4.
The Wildcats and Flyers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.
Mustapha Amzil is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.8 points. Holmes is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.