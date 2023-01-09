Holmes and Dayton host Fordham

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-3, 1-2 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Fordham Rams after Daron Holmes scored 20 points in Dayton’s 76-56 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Rams have gone 12-1 in home games. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 73.4 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Flyers are 3-0 in conference play. Dayton scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Rams and Flyers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging eight points and 4.3 assists for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Toumani Camara is averaging 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

