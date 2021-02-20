On Samford’s final drive, Donovan Manuel intercepted Chris Oladokun’s desperation pass attempt that was deflected as he flushed to the right by pressure from ETSU.
Samford established immediate control using a 17-play, 88-yard scoring drive when Oladokun threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Dakota Chapman to make it 7-0. The Buccaneers coughed up the ball nine plays into their opening drive which led to a 10-play, 76-yard scoring drive for the Bulldogs. Jay Stanton ran it in from a yard out for a 14-0 advantage.
Following a punt, ETSU fumbled it away again, but the Bucs defense settled in and picked off Oladokun then forced three straight punts by the Bulldogs before halftime.
Holmes scored on a pair of runs from a yard out, the first with five seconds to go before halftime and the second with 9:18 left in the third to tie it at 14.
Oladokun threw for 222 yards for Samford.
