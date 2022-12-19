Holmes leads Dayton against Alcorn State after 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Dayton Flyers (7-5) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 66-49 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Flyers have gone 6-0 at home. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 with 14.2 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 4.5.

The Braves are 2-7 on the road. Alcorn State ranks third in the SWAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Dominic Brewton is averaging 12.3 points for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article