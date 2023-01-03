Holmes leads Dayton against Saint Joseph's (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton’s 69-55 win over the Davidson Wildcats. The Flyers have gone 8-0 in home games. Dayton is third in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Toumani Camara paces the Flyers with 9.4 boards.

The Hawks are 0-1 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 59.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Flyers. Camara is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

