Holmes leads Dayton against SE Louisiana after 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 67-47 win against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Flyers are 4-0 on their home court. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 4.5.

The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Boogie Anderson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 9.9 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

