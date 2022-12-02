Holmes leads Dayton against SE Louisiana after 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (4-4)
The Lions have gone 1-3 away from home. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.
Boogie Anderson is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 9.9 points for SE Louisiana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.