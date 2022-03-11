The Minutemen are 7-11 in conference matchups. UMass has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Flyers won 82-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 16 points, and Michael Steadman led the Minutemen with 14 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.
Trent Buttrick is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.
Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.