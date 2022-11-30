Holmes leads Dayton against Western Michigan after 21-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (3-4)
The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 8.1 points for Dayton.
Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 21.7 points for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 9.9 points for Western Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.