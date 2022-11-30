Holmes leads Dayton against Western Michigan after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (3-4) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -19.5; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Daron Holmes scored 21 points in Dayton’s 79-75 overtime loss to the BYU Cougars. The Flyers have gone 3-0 at home. Dayton is the top team in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 8.1 points for Dayton.

Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 46.8% and averaging 21.7 points for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 9.9 points for Western Michigan.

