Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83 on Monday night.
Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan (16-4, 6-3). Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.
Indiana led by 17 points early in the second half. Michigan got within 77-71 in the fourth quarter before the Hoosiers pulled away.
Indiana out-rebounded Michigan 41-24.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: It was the second of three straight games against ranked opponents for the Hoosiers, who beat No. 21 Illinois 83-72 last Wednesday. Indiana next faces No. 2 Ohio State, which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday night, falling to No. 10 Iowa.
Michigan: The Wolverines face another ranked foe on Thursday in No. 10 Maryland as they seek to avoid a big drop in the rankings.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday.
Michigan: At Maryland on Thursday.
