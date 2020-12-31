Indiana’s defense entered ranked 13th in the nation, allowing just 52.3 points per game. The Hoosiers scored 23 points off 25 Illinois turnovers, and had a 42-28 advantage for points in the paint.
Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 14 points and Ali Patberg 11 for Indiana (6-2, 4-0 Big Ten). Holmes also blocked three shots, giving her 23 on the season.
Kennedi Myles had 15 points and nine rebounds for Illinois (2-4, 0-3). Jada Peebles added 11 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 11 rebounds. The Illini shot just 38.6%, including 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
Illinois was coming off a three-week break after back-to-back contests, Dec. 19 against No. 19 Michigan and Dec. 22 vs. Southern Illinois, were postponed due to COVID-19. The Illini host Iowa on Sunday. Indiana is scheduled to play No. 14 Maryland on Monday.
